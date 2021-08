Britney Spears didn’t want to wait until September to ask a judge to boot her dad from her conservatorship, but the judge just shut down her request. The singer’s request to move up the hearing to sometime this month or to at least suspend Jamie immediately until the final hearing, was denied … according to a new court order, obtained by TMZ. There’s no specific reason given for the legal “no” … but it was denied without prejudice, meaning she can bring it up again.