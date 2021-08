Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said WR Antonio Brown is as healthy as he’s been in a while. “This is the healthiest he’s been in a few years,” Arians said, via Pewter Report. “He probably needed that procedure and he wouldn’t do it. That first (surgery) is always tough. It’s amazing, I was talking to Emanuel Sanders last night and that was his first surgery – ever. At his age, it’s just amazing. It’s remarkable how he takes care of himself. He’s playing at a speed that we saw four or five years ago.”