Sylacauga, AL

New assistant principals named at Sylacauga High and Pinecrest Elementary

By Lee Perryman
sylacauganews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYLACAUGA, Ala. – Two new assistant principals have been named to fill leadership roles in Sylacauga’s school system. Shannon Galamore, the new assistant principal at Sylacauga High School with 26 years of teaching experience, is a National Board Certified teacher and served as an instructional coach, math department chair, and RTI coordinator at Pinson Valley High School. This past year, she taught math at the American International School in Egypt. Also a competitive cheer coach for 15 years, she earned a degree in mathematics from the University of Montevallo, a master’s in secondary mathematics education from UAB, and an AA in secondary math also from UAB.

