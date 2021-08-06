Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Wrestler Jordan Burroughs Didn't Make it to Tokyo, But He's Winning His Own Journey

By Anna Halkidis
Parents Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we spoke on the phone, Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Jordan Burroughs was in the midst of training in hopes that he'd head to Tokyo. Fast forward months later and the 33-year-old didn't make the U.S. team. The loss doesn't overshadow his achievements—Burroughs is a two-time Olympian (2012 and 2016) and four-time world champion who has made history. He's one of only three Black male wrestlers to win freestyle Olympic gold medals. (Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first Black woman to win gold in wrestling in the Tokyo Games in August.)

www.parents.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Burroughs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tokyo#Wrestlers#Combat#Team Usa#Beacon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Swimming & Surfinghngn.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals. Caeleb Dressel of Team USA has already won four Olympic gold medals, two from Rio 2016 and two from this week. In the four Tokyo Olympics 2020 events that he will participate in, he has a chance to win four more gold medals, according to a recently published article in MSN News.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Gwen Berry, who turned her back on US flag in trials, FAILS to win a medal in hammer throw at Tokyo Olympics as critics say: 'Now we can root for people who want to be a part of Team USA'

Controversial American hammer thrower Gwen Berry failed to win a medal in the finals of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, much to the delight of her conservative critics. 'Now we can get back to rooting for people who actually want to be part of Team USA,' one critic tweeted about Berry, who drew criticism in June by turning away from the American flag on the podium during the national anthem at the US Olympic trials.
SportsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Rocks Her Leotards Like No Other! See Her Best Gymnastics Uniforms

Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a powerhouse in the gym — and her skills have earned her a silver medal with the rest of Team USA, a gold medal in the all-around competition and a bronze medal for her showing on the uneven bars. While the Minnesota native kills it at the Tokyo Olympic Games (and other world and national competitions she participates in), she does it in style while wearing the coolest leotards. There’s nothing like having a great work uniform, right?
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Kills Off Elias’ Character On RAW This Week

WWE Raw included a few notable moments, but one very interesting segment came during the third hour of the show. Elias used to be The Drifter, wandering around with his guitar and entertaining crowds. That time is over for him now. They showed a video package during Raw this week...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon Role In WWE Sale Revealed?

Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked previously.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Khabib ‘Humiliated’ In Training Fight By UFC Star

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undoubtedly one of the best MMA fighters in the history of the MMA world and finally ended his career while still being undefeated and at the top. Since his retirement, Khabib has been enjoying life in other ways. Nurmagomedov’s last professional MMA fight took place back in October 2020. He earned a second-round submission victory over Justin Gaethje to successfully retain the UFC Lightweight Title. After the bout, an emotional Nurmagomedov told Jon Anik that his fighting career is over. He mentioned a promise he made to his mother of never fighting again after the death of his father Abdulmanap. Khabib also revealed why he really tired from the MMA world.
Combat SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

Team USA Gold Medalist Uses Winnings to Purchase Mom a Food Truck

Tamyra Mensah-Stock starred for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. Now, the champion wrestler is helping to make her mother’s dreams come true. So call it a golden medal move for both mother and daughter. Mensah-Stock plans to buy her mother a food truck. If you’re in Houston and see a food truck called The Lady Bug, stop on by. It’ll have the best barbecue.
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
WWEComicBook

CM Punk Finally Breaks Silence on AEW Rumors

The rumors of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan arriving in All Elite Wrestling have been the biggest stories in pro wrestling for the last several weeks. AEW has openly started playing into that speculation recently with various nods to Punk sprinkled over the last few weeks of AEW Dynamite, along with the announcement that the Aug. 20 episode of AEW Rampage would be held in Chicago's United Center. Thanks to the hype of Punk's possible arrival, the arena sold out in less than five minutes. However, beyond a few teases in his Instagram story that could just as easily be red herrings, Punk had remained quiet regarding all of the rumors.
NFLPopculture

AEW Wrestler Suspended for 2 Months, Report Says

One AEW star will not be on TV for a while. According to Ringside News, Max Caster has been suspended for two months without pay. Caster took a lot of heat after last week's episode of AEW Dark when he performed a controversial rap about Olympic Simone Biles. Along with being suspended, Caster must enter sensitivity training and pass those courses before he can return to AEW.

Comments / 0

Community Policy