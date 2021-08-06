Wrestler Jordan Burroughs Didn't Make it to Tokyo, But He's Winning His Own Journey
When we spoke on the phone, Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler Jordan Burroughs was in the midst of training in hopes that he'd head to Tokyo. Fast forward months later and the 33-year-old didn't make the U.S. team. The loss doesn't overshadow his achievements—Burroughs is a two-time Olympian (2012 and 2016) and four-time world champion who has made history. He's one of only three Black male wrestlers to win freestyle Olympic gold medals. (Tamyra Mensah-Stock became the first Black woman to win gold in wrestling in the Tokyo Games in August.)www.parents.com
