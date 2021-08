On August 10th bring your friends and family to Cedarhurst’s Andrew J. Parise Park for a Night of Italian Music. Beginning at 8:00 PM, Two Tenors and a Diva will fill the air with the sounds of Italian classics: That’s Amore, Volare, Al Di La, Mala Femmena, Con Te Partiro and many more. Bring a blanket or chair, have a picnic in the park, or just enjoy singing and dancing to your Italian favorites.