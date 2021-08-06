MP Materials Stock An Opportunistic Rare Earths Pullback Play
Nevada-based rare earth miner MP Materials Corp (NYSE:MP) stock has been rebounding with the rise of rare earths materials pricing. The largest operating U.S. miner of rare earth oxides (REO) in the western hemisphere is a pure-play on electric vehicles (EV) and sustainable energy as its magnets supply 15% of the world’s demand. These are critical in the function of wind turbines, drones, robotics and powertrains. The Company is an infrastructure play on building its supply chain of rare earths elements to minimize reliance on China. However, they are still sending rare earths to China for processing. The Company plans to construct its own onsite processing facilities. Acceleration of COVID vaccinations means a return to normal. The Company has become profitable and is pursuing its Stage II production. Risk-tolerant investors looking to bet on a U.S. rare earths producer can watch for opportunistic pullback levels on MP Materials.www.investing.com
