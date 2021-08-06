MP Materials Stock An Opportunistic Rare Earths Pullback Play

Staffing, risk consulting and recruiting solutions provider Robert Half International (NYSE: RHI) stock is a benefactor from the jobs boom as companies desperately seek qualified talent. The Company is the world’s largest specialized talent solutions firm. The tight jobs market is amplifying wage inflation as qualified candidates continue to dwindle. The Company is a solid reopening play after treading water during the pandemic. The acceleration of COVID vaccinations is speeding up the recovery cycle as workers return to the office. The Company is known for its temporary and permanent staffing solutions but also has burgeoning auditing and risk consulting segment which should benefit from the reopening tailwinds. The recovery in the employment market is a boon to Robert Half specializing in the much-needed accounting and finance sector. The value of its temporary staffing solutions can’t be underestimated especially during uncertain and volatile periods where organizations may not have the resources or the market clarity to commit to full-time and permanent positions. Rather than overwhelm budgets, Companies are opting to buy time with temporary or remote staffing before making the investment to commit to permanent positions. Prudent investors who understand this can watch for opportunistic pullbacks to scale into a position in Robert Half International shares.