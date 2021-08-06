Cancel
Baseball

DFS Daily Breakdown – Aug 6

By Dave Swan
pitcherlist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Friday! We have a 14-game slate today that kicks off at 7:05 pm EST with minimal weather implications. There is a slight warning of showers in Colorado that could hinder the [email protected] game. Additionally, some light stuff potentially could affect [email protected] and [email protected] Lastly, there are a few dome games ([email protected], [email protected], and [email protected]). Weather aside, we have plenty of viable SPs and loads of inexpensive stacks to make for a fun slate. Enjoy!

