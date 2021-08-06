DFS Daily Breakdown – Aug 6

Tonight’s performance from Mike Moustakas marked the first game back since being slotted on the 60-day IL on May 18th. And he wasted no time by collecting three doubles with two runs and two RBI while helping solidify a shutout of the division-rival Pirates. The question we are all wondering is what to expect from Moose as we advance. Steamer projects Moustakas for eight HRs, with 20 runs and 23 RBI, with a .242 batting average. That projection looks about right since he’s always relied on an HR-heavy approach with a lack of regard to the batting average throughout his career. As for the counting stats, if Cincinnati smashes as they have been lately, they could be much greater.