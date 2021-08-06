MEDIA ADVISORY

CHICAGO’S CROSSTOWN CLASSIC AND NORTH HALSTED MARKET DAYS

HEADLINE A BUSY WEEKEND IN CHICAGO

The Chicago White Sox and The Chicago Cubs will face one other in the annual Crosstown Classic-North Series on Friday August 6 at 1:20 p.m., Saturday, August 7 at 1:20 p.m. and Sunday, August 8 at 6:08 p.m. at Wrigley Field located at 1060 W. Addison Street.

Crosstown Classic Traffic Impacts and Transportation Options

Motorists in the area should be prepared for traffic slowdowns adjacent to the ballpark, which will be implemented by public safety officials, should conditions warrant. Truck access will be restricted 90 minutes before the game starts and one hour after the game, or until pedestrian flow is reduced to normal operations. Street closures in the area may be implemented to ensure the public safety. Traffic Control Aides (TCAs) will be on hand to direct flow and impacts from heavy traffic.

Public transportation is encouraged if heading out to the lakefront. For more information on CTA services and reroutes, visit www.transitchicago.com or call 836-7000 from any area code/1-888-YOUR-CTA.

Fans traveling to Wrigley Field using rideshare services from the north can be picked up/dropped off on Irving Park between Clark and Seminary; those traveling from the south can be picked up/dropped off on the 3300 block of N. Clark, on the west side of the street. Rideshare services will be restricted around Wrigley Field two hours before and 90 minutes after each event. There will also be various designated drop-off/pick-up points for pedicabs outside the restricted area.

Take advantage of the Cubs’ free bicycle valet service located in the alley just east of the main entrance to the CTA Red Line stop on Addison Street. The courtesy valet opens 90 minutes prior to the game and closes 30 minutes after the game ends. In addition, there are bike racks located around the ballpark as well.

Public Safety

Report Suspicious Activity: If you See Something Say Something. The City reminds the public to be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious activity. If you notice something suspicious, notify onsite security or call 9-1-1. If You See Something, Say Something™ is a national anti-terrorism public awareness campaign that emphasizes the importance of reporting suspicious activity to law enforcement authorities. As they do for all home games, the Chicago Police will have an increased presence around Wrigley Field and the North Halsted Market Days event to ensure the public safety.

Alcohol, Peddling and Parking Enforcement

As a reminder, the Chicago Police Department stresses the strict enforcement of public intoxication ordinances and DUI laws, as well as City and State liquor laws that prohibit over-serving and serving alcohol to minors. Additionally, the peddling of goods without a license and the selling or soliciting the sale of residential parking passes is illegal

The Cubs’ gameday hotline number, 866-4-CPD-TOW, is operational before, during and after games. The hotline is operated by the Chicago Police Department to assist neighborhood residents with non-emergency issues relating to Wrigley Field during Cubs home games.

Those in the area of Wrigley Field should be cognizant of the existing night game LV2 permit parking. Parking restrictions will be strictly enforced. If your vehicle is towed, call 3-1-1 City Services to obtain assistance in locating your vehicle.

NorthHalsted Market Days

The 39th North Halsted Market Days is also being held this weekend, Friday, August 6, 5 p.m.- 11p.m and Saturday. August 7 – Sunday, August 8, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. The 1/2 mile long festival features all-day lineups of live music on 6 stages, more than 200 unique vendors, arts, crafts, food, drink and more. Large crowds and street closures adjacent to the event will be in place along North Halsted Street from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street. For additional details, visit NorthHalsted.com.

Attendees traveling to Northalsted Market Days using rideshare services from the north can be picked up/dropped off on Halsted St, north of Addison OR on Addison St, east of Halsted; those traveling from the west can be picked up/dropped off on the 3200-3400 blocks of N. Clark St, on the west side of the street; those traveling from the east can be picked up/dropped off on Belmont between Halsted and Orchard. Existing Wrigley Field TNP restrictions are also in place.

Residents and motorists should also be aware of the other large events in the city this weekend: The Dave Mathews Band at Northerly Island on Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7, gates open at 5:30 p.m. and show begins at 7:30 p.m. For additional details, visit PavilionNortherlyIsland.com. The Chicago Michelada Festival in Harrison Park on Friday, August 6, 3 p.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8, Noon – 10 p.m. For additional details, visit Chicago Michelada Fest .

Weather

OEMC advises Chicagoans to be aware of weather conditions and to follow instructions and heed all warnings from public safety officials. We encourage residents to check the weather before heading out. The National Weather Service has forecasted the possibility of showers and thunderstorms through the weekend.

The Office of Emergency Management and Communications (OEMC) will monitor events through a collaboration with public safety partners. OEMC will issue any alerts and notifications needed to keep residents and attendees up to date on weather conditions and emergencies. Sign up for NotifyChicago alerts at NotifyChicago.org. OEMC also issues TEXT alerts for lakefront notices, issues affecting businesses or COVID-19 updates:

CHILAKE: For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5

For lakefront notices, TEXT “CHILAKE” to 7-8-0-1-5 CHIBIZ: For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3

For alerts affecting businesses, TEXT “CHIBIZ” to 6-7-2-8-3 COVID: Get COVID-19 updates by TEXTING “COVID19” to 6-7-2-8-3

For additional information on emergency preparedness information, visit the OEMC website at Chicago.gov/OEMC. Follow the Office of Emergency Management and Communications on Facebook (@coemc), Twitter (@ChicagoOEMC) and Instagram (chicago_oemc_911).

