Week Ahead in Employment: Aug. 9, 2021

Related documents

Tinder complaint

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the employment law community. All times are local unless stated otherwise.

Wednesday, Aug. 11

9 a.m. - A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether United Behavioral Health improperly denied participants insurance coverage for mental health and substance abuse issues based on internal medical necessity guidelines that were contrary to plan terms. A San Francisco federal judge in a proposed class action sided with the plaintiffs, who are backed in United’s appeal by the U.S. Department of Labor and the California Attorney General's office. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and other trade groups filed amicus briefs in support of United.

The case is Wit et al v. United Behavioral Health, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-17363. or the plaintiffs: Caroline Reynolds of Zuckerman Spaeder. For United: Miguel Estrada of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher

Thursday, Aug. 12

9 a.m. - An 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel will consider whether a judge was right to strike more than 700 hours from a lawyer's fee request in a whistleblower lawsuit that led to a $760,000 settlement. Mike Bothwell of Bothwell Law Group says the judge wrongly held that those hours were "not useful to the government" in the case accusing a Georgia medical practice of financial improprieties. Bothwell further claims he should be granted an enhanced fee because of the "commercially unattractive fact" that his client, whistleblower Melissa Zediker, was convicted of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from her former employer.

The case is Zediker v. Orthogeorgia, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-14264. For Bothwell: Jeremy Friedman. For Orthogeorgia: Joshua Kirschner of Morris Manning & Martin.

9 a.m. - Lawyers for a former Tinder Inc marketing manager will urge a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to rule that she is not required to arbitrate claims that she was sexually harassed and fired for complaining. In a case of first impression for the 9th Circuit, Elizabeth Sanfilippo says an arbitration agreement she signed does not apply to the case because it took effect after the alleged harassment.

The case is Sanfilippo v. Match Group LLC, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-55819. or Sanfilippo: John Belcher of Law Offices of John A. Belcher. For Tinder: Stanley Panikowski of DLA Piper.

9 a.m. - A different 9th Circuit panel will take up Xerox Business Services LLC's appeal of a ruling that said the company could not compel arbitration of a wage-and-hour class action because the named plaintiff never signed an arbitration agreement. Xerox says more than 2,900 class members did sign agreements, and that the company did not waive its ability to compel arbitration by conceding that plaintiff Tiffany Hill never had.

The case is Hill v. Xerox Business Services LLC, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-35838. For Hill: Daniel Johnson of Breskin Johnson & Townsend. For Xerox: Todd Nunn of K&L Gates.

Know of an event that could be included in an upcoming Week Ahead in Employment? Contact Dan Wiessner at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.