Motorcyclist seriously injured after striking deer in Tallmadge Township

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday afternoon after striking a deer on 14th Avenue.

Police say the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. The 35-year-old motorcyclist was traveling south on 14th Avenue when a deer attempted to cross the road. The motorcyclist struck the deer and was later transported to Spectrum Hospital with serious injuries. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

