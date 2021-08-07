Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Motorcyclist seriously injured after striking deer in Tallmadge Township

Posted by 
13 ON YOUR SIDE
13 ON YOUR SIDE
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dO5AT_0bKJFuBe00

A motorcyclist was seriously injured Friday afternoon after striking a deer on 14th Avenue.

Police say the crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. The 35-year-old motorcyclist was traveling south on 14th Avenue when a deer attempted to cross the road. The motorcyclist struck the deer and was later transported to Spectrum Hospital with serious injuries. The man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

Related video:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now .

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com , visit our Facebook page or Twitter . Subscribe to our YouTube channel .

Comments / 0

13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Traffic Accident#News 13onyourside Com#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Greeley, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Motorcyclist Traveling 140 mph Collides with Deer in Greeley

A 30-year-old man sustained multiple injuries over the weekend, after crashing his motorcycle into a deer, while traveling at a very high rate of speed in Greeley. According to the Greeley Tribune, at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Saturday (July 24), Greeley police responded to a collision in the 2800 block of U.S. 34. When officers arrived on the scene, they identified the motorcyclist involved in the accident as Devin Knudson.
Pelham, NHwhdh.com

Driver injured after deer dives in front of moving car in NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman was injured after a deer dove in front of her car Thursday. Pelham police were called to the scene on Mammoth Road for reports of the crash and found the windshield of the driver’s SUV totally shattered, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Accidentswbrz.com

Deadly street racing crash near Trinity River kills three

DALLAS - Three people are dead and two are injured after two vehicles crashed into one another while driving over the Trinity River. WFAA reported that around 11:40 p.m. July 30, a Range Rover and Chevrolet Tahoe collided as they drove across North Westmoreland Road. Police said after colliding, the...
Missouri StateKMZU

Deer involved in crash that seriously injured Moberly man

MOBERLY — A Moberly man was seriously injured in a Randolph County accident Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Donald Shannon was traveling southbound on Highway 33 three miles north of Moberly when he struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle overturned and Shannon was ejected. He was transported by Air Evac MU 4 to University Hospital for treatment.
TrafficKUTV

UHP trooper injured by suspected DUI driver on I-215

KUTV - A sergeant with the Utah Highway Patrol was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning, after his patrol car was hit by another vehicle on the west side of I-215 at 2800 South. According to UHP, a pedestrian was hit by a car on the...
Wyandot County, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer: OSHP

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Marseilles Township in Wyandot County. The crash was discovered on County Highway 77, east of Township Road 108 on Sunday evening around 9:15 p.m. According to troopers, a motorcycle was headed westbound on...
Missouri StateKMZU

Shelbina man seriously injured after grain truck overturns Saturday afternoon

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. — A Shelbina man was seriously injured in an accident involving a grain truck Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, James P. Gouge, 48, was driving an International 4900 grain truck on Missouri Route 15, 4 miles north of Paris, at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7. His vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, he overcorrected, went off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Gouge was transported by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital in serious condition.
Sturgis, MISturgis Journal

Driver injured in crash

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash early today at U.S. 12 and Halfway Road. According to the St. Joseph County sheriff, Rebecca K. Smallwood, 36, of Burr Oak was driving west on US 12 and reduced speed to make a left-hand turn onto Halfway Road. Richard A. Scharp Jr., 52, of Manistee, was driving behind Smallwood and did not notice she had slowed to turn, leading to a rear-end collision.
Macomb Daily

Motorcyclist critically injured after colliding with truck in Chesterfield

Chesterfield Township police are investigating after a motorcyclist apparently ran a red traffic light and crashed into a pickup truck. Sgt. Ken Anderson said police and fire personnel were dispatched to reports of a traffic crash about 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in front of a Meijer store on 26 Mile Road, east of Interstate 94.
Baraboo, WInbc15.com

Baraboo man seriously injured after rollover crash

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 32-year old man was seriously injured Sunday morning after he was ejected from his car following a rollover crash. According to Sauk County dispatch, they received a call around 2:00 a.m. about a car crash on County Road W east of the Neuman Road in the township of Greenfield.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Texas driver killed after being impaled during crash, police say

A driver has been killed in Texas after being impaled during a collision with a parked truck on the side of a road, police say. The deadly crash happened early this morning along State Highway 225 in the Deer Park area, according to KTRK. Harris County Sgt. Dashana Cheek told the station that an 18-wheeler hauling rebar was parked "well off to the side of the road" with its hazard lights on when a sedan smashed into its rear.
Dubois, PAexplorejeffersonpa.com

Driver Seriously Injured in Crash on I-80 in Sandy Township

SANDY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A driver was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Sandy Township early Friday morning. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:01 a.m. on Friday, August 6, on I-80 East at mile marker 97.1, in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
Virginia Beach, VAPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Woman dies, another person seriously injured after crash in Virginia Beach

A two-vehicle accident killed a woman and seriously injured another person Tuesday in Virginia Beach. The crash happened in the 400 block of Princess Anne Road, between Fitztown Road and Back Bay Landing Road. Police said in a post on Twitter around 7:30 p.m. two people were seriously injured and taken to a local hospital. One woman died later because of her injuries. Police did not release ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy