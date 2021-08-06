Newell: Hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients and out of space

Government leaders and health officials are pleading for Louisiana residents to get vaccinated if they have not and to continue to mask up. According the Louisiana Department of Health, Friday is the fourth day in a row that the state has broken the record for COVID positive hospitalizations. State hospitals are strained, as they simply do not have enough trained staff to properly care for more COVID patients or the sufficient space for hospital beds. Newell spoke with Dr. Jeff Elder, Director of Emergency Management at LCMC on just how dire the situation is for hospitals throughout the state.