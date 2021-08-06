Cancel
Health Services

Newell: Hospitals overwhelmed with COVID patients and out of space

By Newell Normand
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernment leaders and health officials are pleading for Louisiana residents to get vaccinated if they have not and to continue to mask up. According the Louisiana Department of Health, Friday is the fourth day in a row that the state has broken the record for COVID positive hospitalizations. State hospitals are strained, as they simply do not have enough trained staff to properly care for more COVID patients or the sufficient space for hospital beds. Newell spoke with Dr. Jeff Elder, Director of Emergency Management at LCMC on just how dire the situation is for hospitals throughout the state.

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pittsburgh hospitals see influx of out-of-state patients from COVID-19 hot spots

Hospitals in southwest Pennsylvania have been receiving an influx of out-of-state patients with serious conditions as the latest surge of COVID-19 overwhelms some facilities. Allegheny Health Network, one of the region’s largest hospital systems, has seen a significant uptick in transfers in the last two weeks as health care centers in West Virginia and Ohio fill up with COVID-19 patients, causing people with a myriad of conditions to seek care elsewhere.
Texas Statedenvergazette.com

Texas to bring out-of-state healthcare providers to help overwhelmed hospitals

The Texas government will contract with out-of-state healthcare workers to cope with the fourth wave of the pandemic threatening to overwhelm major hospital systems. "This help could not come fast enough," Ted Shaw, CEO of the Texas Hospital Association, said on Tuesday. "We look forward to a swift influx of out-of-state personnel, coordinated by the state through staffing agencies."
Mississippi Statewcbi.com

Mississippi’s depleted healthcare workforce pushed to the brink as long COVID-19 patient recovery contributes to overwhelmed hospitals

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – There has not been an open ICU bed at OCH Regional Medical Center during the month of August. “Just a lot of very sick people,” says OCH Emergency Room and ICU Director Jacob Leggett. “We’re seeing an increased number of patients presenting with COVID signs and symptoms. Some of them are really critically ill.”
Bradford Era

Out-of-state covid hot spots 'desperate' to transfer patients to Western Pa. hospitals

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Overburdened health care systems from Texas to Florida are pleading with Western Pennsylvania hospitals to take on transfer patients at record-high rates as beds and ventilators reach capacity in covid-19 hot spots across the country. ”They’re running out of space, and they’re looking for help in trying...
Shreveport, LAKTAL

Local health officials on Monoclonal antibody therapy: ‘Decrease the tension on hospital and may improve capacity’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As the Delta variant surges, ICU beds are becoming a scarcity in some areas and medical staffing is strained, local hospitals in Northwest Louisiana are administering monoclonal antibody therapy to COVID positive patients in hopes to keep them out of the ICU and surgical beds. Therefore, other patients will receive the care they need.

