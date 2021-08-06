Do You Live In One Of The Highest-Earning Counties In Georgia?

Have you ever wondered how your and your spouse's salary stack up against what your peers take home each year? Well, according to a new report from financial site GOBankingRates, the average annual household income in the United States is $88,607. And while that figure is a good benchmark for comparison, earnings tend to vary pretty significantly depending on where you live. For example, the difference in average household income between the state where people make the most money in the U.S. and the state where they make the least is nearly $52,000. That's why if you really want to get a more accurate idea of how the money you're bringing home compares to your neighbors' earnings, it's best to look at data on a state level.