Models say latest Napa County COVID-19 wave might peak in September

By Barry Eberling
Napa Valley Register
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePredictive modeling cited by Napa County suggests the latest COVID-19 wave apparently fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant might peak in early-to-mid-September. There were no signs of abatement this past week. Napa County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases from July 30 to Aug. 5, an 11% increase and the sixth consecutive week numbers have risen. Ten people were in local hospitals because of COVID-19 as of Friday.

