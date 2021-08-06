Models say latest Napa County COVID-19 wave might peak in September

Predictive modeling cited by Napa County suggests the latest COVID-19 wave apparently fueled by the highly infectious Delta variant might peak in early-to-mid-September. There were no signs of abatement this past week. Napa County reported 187 new COVID-19 cases from July 30 to Aug. 5, an 11% increase and the sixth consecutive week numbers have risen. Ten people were in local hospitals because of COVID-19 as of Friday.