Great expectations have surely been placed on the shoulders of the Ole Miss football program. The Rebels are ranked inside the top 25 in most preseason college football polls and quarterback Matt Corral has some eyes on him in the way-too-early Heisman Trophy conversation. Last year's promising start under head coach Lane Kiffin that resulted in four SEC wins and a victory over nationally-ranked Indiana in the Outback Bowl has fed the optimism. That, and the fact that Ole Miss returns a total of 18 starters from that team.