Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Swarm’ on Netflix, a French Horror Flick About Locusts and the Woman Who Loves Them Maybe a Little Too Much

By John Serba
Decider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article'Evil' Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: "Z Is For Zombies" Netflix movie The Swarm (La nuee) will pique your interest if you always thought domestic dramas just didn’t have enough bloodthirsty insects in them. Director Just Philippot’s debut casts Suliane Brahim (of Netflix series Black Spot) as a single mom raising two kids and a lot of delicious, nutritious locusts, which she grills into snacks or grinds into flour. Protein! But what happens when the tables are turned? Irony, my friends. Irony.

Weirdly, living through an actual pandemic has caused plenty of people to actively consume all the Plague Content they can get their hands on, from Albert Camus' The Plague (whose sales skyrocketed in 2020) to movies like Outbreak and Contagion (both of which, as soon as lockdown went into effect in America, it seemed like everyone was watching). Is it therapeutic? Masochistic? A "well, at least what I'm going through is not as bad as THAT" compulsion? No one can agree. If your Plague Content tastes have shifted recently from the viral to the Biblical, French horror movie The Swarm, now available on Netflix, is for you.

