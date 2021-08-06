Stream It or Skip It: ‘The Swarm’ on Netflix, a French Horror Flick About Locusts and the Woman Who Loves Them Maybe a Little Too Much
'Evil' Season 2 Episode 5 Recap: "Z Is For Zombies" Netflix movie The Swarm (La nuee) will pique your interest if you always thought domestic dramas just didn’t have enough bloodthirsty insects in them. Director Just Philippot’s debut casts Suliane Brahim (of Netflix series Black Spot) as a single mom raising two kids and a lot of delicious, nutritious locusts, which she grills into snacks or grinds into flour. Protein! But what happens when the tables are turned? Irony, my friends. Irony.decider.com
