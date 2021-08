Everything about Andy Katlubeck was memorable to those who frequent UPMC Children’s Hospital’s hematology and oncology unit. He was easy to spot with his all-white high-top tennis shoes and bleach blond mullet hairstyle. Even his cologne became recognizable to co-workers and patients. But in a place where children fight for their lives, frivolities such as materialism and fashion sense are moot, which is why Nurse Andy’s manner stood out the most.