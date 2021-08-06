Cancel
Fargo, ND

Wildcat scrapbook: What current and former Harrison student-athletes are doing this summer

registerpublications.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrison High School girls wrestling coach Chris Baird gave us this update on the four wrestlers who competed at the USA Wrestling Nationals in Fargo, North Dakota, in July: Evan Metzger Greco Roman Junior Nationals, 126 pounds Metzger finished 1-2, defeating another Ohio tea member and losing to wrestlers from New York and Idaho. “It was a great experience for Evan. He was able train with…

www.registerpublications.com

Comments / 0

Fargo, ND
Idaho State
New York State
Ohio State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Chris Baird
Chris Harrison
Evan
#Usa Wrestling#Wildcat#Scrapbook#Combat#Harrison High School
Wrestling
Sports
High School
Education
Combat Sports
