Clarksville, TN

Poeboy K.P Is on His Way to Dominating Music and Film

By tracymitchellva
thisis50.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKevin Devonte Poe aka Poeboy K.P is on his way to dominating the hip-hop film industry one music video at a time. He is from a small town called Gretna, Virginia then he moved to Clarksville, Tennessee where he found his career taking off and really earned the title as a professional videographer. His credits are already jaw dropping as he has worked with heavy hitters such as IceWear Vezzo, Lil’ Boosie, Asian Doll, and more! His business is called Ice Breaking Films LLC. He is most known for his video effects and within just a year he gained over half a million views on his channel. With just one camera, he was able to make a six figure business!

