Anniston, AL

Five things to know about Anniston football 2021

By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
 4 days ago
Anniston quarterback Kam Sandlin throws a pass during preseason practice. Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

Five facts about the Bulldogs as they enter the 2021 season:

—Anniston enters its fourth season under its current head coach, Rico White. He’s 19-17 at Anniston, 49-89 overall in 13 years as a head coach at six different schools. His Anniston teams produced back-to-back winning seasons in 2018 and 2019, a first for his career, and the 2019 Bulldogs reached the 4A semifinals.

—The Bulldogs hope to build off of their 2020 finish. They went 4-7 after an 0-5 start, beating Williamson in the first round of the playoffs and falling to Bibb County 29-28 in the second round.

—Key returnees for Anniston include Alabama commit Antonio Kite at safety. Kite, also a star on Anniston’s basketball team, made his football return after a two-year absence last season and immediately drew recruiting attention from top college programs as a defensive back. A first-team all-state selection as a defensive back, he also hopes to give the Bulldogs a boost at wide receiver.

—Other key returnees include quarterback Kamron Sandlin, who transferred from Munford before the 2020 season and came on strong at the end of the season for the Bulldogs. Anniston also returns all-state offensive lineman RyQueze McElderry, who has offers from Florida State, South Carolina, Tennessee and UAB. Sophomore defensive back Jayden Lewis has offers from Florida State and UAB.

—Anniston has a favorable schedule, from a home-away standpoint. The Bulldogs open Aug. 20 at home against Wellborn, which beat the Bulldogs at Wellborn last season but lost several key seniors. The Bulldogs also get one of their toughest region games at home, against Jacksonville on Sept. 3.

