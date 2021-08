BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Maryland announced Tuesday that 11 alleged narcotics traffickers are facing a federal indictment for conspiracy, drug distribution and firearms charges. The traffickers reportedly supplied Baltimore drug dealers with fentanyl, crack cocaine, heroin and marijuana. The charges came as a result of a 16-month long investigation by the Baltimore Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Strike Force. It’s made up of law enforcement from several federal, state and local agencies who work under one roof. The indictment alleges that the men distributed the drugs to directly customers and in bulk to other drug traffickers who,...