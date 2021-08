During a live appearance on TikTok, Reba McEntire shared that she and boyfriend Rex Linn recently recovered from COVID-19. "Stay home. Just stay safe. Stay healthy. It's not fun to get this," the country star told her social media followers. "I did get it. Rex [Linn] and I got it and it's not fun. You don't feel good. We were both vaccinated and we still got it, so stay safe, stay home and be protected the best you can."