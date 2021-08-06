Cancel
Illinois State

UP's 'Big Boy' hitting the rails again; only Illinois stop is Chester

By Du Quoin Call staff report
Daily Republican
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Union Pacific is taking one of its 800 Class steam locomotives out of the barn and putting it back out on tour for a month, and Chester is on the itinerary. The UP's "Big Boys" were the largest steam locomotives in the world, as well as the most modern and powerful. Twenty-five were built for the UP, starting in 1941. At 132 feet long and 1.2 million pounds, the frames of the Big Boys were articulated to allow them to negotiate curves.

Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

