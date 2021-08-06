UP's 'Big Boy' hitting the rails again; only Illinois stop is Chester

The Union Pacific is taking one of its 800 Class steam locomotives out of the barn and putting it back out on tour for a month, and Chester is on the itinerary. The UP's "Big Boys" were the largest steam locomotives in the world, as well as the most modern and powerful. Twenty-five were built for the UP, starting in 1941. At 132 feet long and 1.2 million pounds, the frames of the Big Boys were articulated to allow them to negotiate curves.