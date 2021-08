This cool cat is Gary. He is 3 years old and quite the love bug. He likes to be right by your side and has a lot to say. Gary enjoys spending time with humans, head rubs, chin pets and curling up in sunny spots. Gary has been with us for awhile now patiently waiting for his next chapter. Pretty soon his 2 roommates will be going to their forever home and Gary will be by himself. Gary is a unique guy that has a little baggage so he requires just the right home. To learn all about Gary and what he needs in an adopter please go to mendohumanesociety.com.