On first day, Georgia Tech freshman Leo Blackburn does No. 21 jersey justice

By Ken Sugiura
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 4 days ago
In his first practice at Georgia Tech, freshman wide receiver Leo Blackburn made a play that was hard to miss. In an 11-on-11 drill Friday morning, Blackburn went up over cornerback Tobias Oliver to bring down a deep ball from quarterback Jordan Yates for a touchdown, a play covering perhaps 50 yards.

