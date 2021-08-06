Cancel
Cedar Rapids, IA

Volunteer need continues for derecho recovery

By Radio Iowa Contributor
Radio Iowa
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolunteers from Delaware County continue making the trip south to Cedar Rapids to help those hit by the derecho. Many of them volunteer through the Delco Circuit Disaster Program of the United Methodist Church. Volunteer Charlie Button says the work they are doing is similar to when they started one year ago after the derecho hit. “To remove the trees, the debris and then to repair the homes too. There’s just a lot of people who don’t have the means, and they don’t have the physical ability to work on their own homes,” Button says.

