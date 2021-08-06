Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westwood, MA

In memory of his girlfriend, Westwood’s Robbie Stankard returns to A Shot for Life Challenge to fund brain cancer research

By Trevor Hass Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Robbie Stankard arrived in Hanover last August, and entered the gym for the A Shot For Life Challenge, he knew his late girlfriend, Jane Harrell, was watching over him. Harrell, a North Carolina resident who attended the Groton School, died in August 2019 after a five-month battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. Stankard, a Westwood resident who met Harrell at Groton before transferring to Phillips Exeter, could hear her voice as he participated in a hoops competition among the state’s elite last August, almost exactly one year later.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hanover, MA
Health
City
Westwood, MA
City
Hanover, MA
Hanover, MA
Society
Westwood, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Society
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Brain Cancer#Brain Tumor#The Groton School#Middlesex Magic#Division 1#Columbia University#Shot For Life#Aau#Facetime#Asfl Challenge
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Five things you didn't know were in the infrastructure bill

Washington (CNN) — The Senate's massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package marked a big bipartisan achievement after months of negotiations. The legislation, which still needs to be passed by the House, would provide $550 billion in new federal spending over five years. The new investments would reach far beyond the traditional...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
The Hill

Democratic Rep. Ron Kind won't seek reelection in Wisconsin

Rep. Ron Kind (D-Wis.), one of only seven House Democrats representing a district carried by former President Trump last year, will not seek reelection next year, two Democratic sources familiar with his plans said Tuesday. Kind's decision to retire is a blow to Democrats' efforts to retain their historically narrow...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy