In memory of his girlfriend, Westwood’s Robbie Stankard returns to A Shot for Life Challenge to fund brain cancer research

As Robbie Stankard arrived in Hanover last August, and entered the gym for the A Shot For Life Challenge, he knew his late girlfriend, Jane Harrell, was watching over him. Harrell, a North Carolina resident who attended the Groton School, died in August 2019 after a five-month battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor. Stankard, a Westwood resident who met Harrell at Groton before transferring to Phillips Exeter, could hear her voice as he participated in a hoops competition among the state’s elite last August, almost exactly one year later.