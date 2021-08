St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A decision to ban handguns from the Minnesota State Fair is being challenged in court. The Minnesota Gun Owners Caucus and two individually identified gun owners with permits to carry have filed a lawsuit against Ramsey County, Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher, and the operators of the State Fair over a ban on firearms listed on the fair's website. The lawsuit asks the court to strike down the firearm prohibition and possibly issue an injunction preventing the State Fair and Ramsey County from enforcing the ban.