Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Strength for Tomorrow

By J.D. Greear
outreachmagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not a prophet, but let me make a prophecy I think you can take to the bank: If you wait until the hour of trial to decide how you’ll respond, you will fail. Do you want to know that you’ll have the courage to stand when everybody around you is doing the wrong thing, to maintain your integrity when the temptation to cheat is overwhelming, or to live out your convictions when everybody around you tells you that you’re crazy? Do you want to know if you’ll maintain your confession of faith in a hostile environment?

outreachmagazine.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#For Tomorrow#Jdgreear Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
Kidsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Our children are America's tomorrow

“Grandma, why do your hands look like that,” she asked as she held my hand and pointed to all the freckles and visible veins. “Well, honey, unlike you, I have light, fair skin, which often comes with freckles and veins.”. I decided that was the best answer to give a...
Religionhilltran.org

How Could This Be Happening?

“In all chaos, there is a cosmos; in all disorder, a secret order.” ~ Carl Jung. We have all begged the question, “how could this happening to me?” more times than we care to count. The truth is life is unfair at times, and sometimes it’s downright evil. Our human instinct is to blame others when chaos lands on our front porch and consumes our world. But is it truly chaos? It’s all a matter of perspective. How about when an insect falls into the spider’s web? Who is experiencing the chaos, the insect or the spider? There are two ways to consider chaos, and depending on how you choose will determine how you respond to the chaos in your life.
Books & LiteratureDesiring God

What Will We Do with Our Times?

After hearing the dark history of the Ring and the return of the evil lord Sauron, Frodo remarks, “I wish it need not have happened in my time” (The Fellowship of the Ring, 51). “So do I,” replies Gandalf, “and so do all who live to see such times. But...
Mental HealthNRToday.com

Your thoughts are not you

I’m back from a postpartum hiatus during which I hit burnout more times than I can count. I finally had to face my “failure” and got some help. Now I’m armed with some new mental health tools and reflections of my own that have lightened my load. I love themes,...
SocietyThought Catalog

You Are Worthy Because You Exist

If you have never felt loved or accepted, I am writing this for you. If you don’t know how to love yourself, I am writing this for you. If you don’t know how you fit into this judgmental, chaotic world, I am writing this for you. You are exactly as...
Religionkcbi.org

3 Things About Heaven That You Might Not Know

When I anticipate my first glimpse of heaven, I remember the first time I went snorkeling. I saw countless fish of every shape, size and color. Just when I thought I’d seen the most beautiful fish, along came one even more striking. Etched in my memory is the sound of a gasp going through my snorkel as my eyes were opened to a breathtaking underwater world.
Religionharrisondaily.com

‘What can I do for you?’

Don’t you just love it when some asks, with all sincerity, “What can I do for you?” I don’t know about you, but it makes me feel very loved and special — like they really care. One of the narrators of my daily devotion guide posed the idea that maybe...
Religiongofaithstrong.com

Having A Bad Day? Wrap Your Mind In God’s Goodness!

Sometimes I wake up in the morning and think about all the things I don’t have that I want, or how I haven’t accomplished my goals and everyone else seems to be so far ahead of me and—these thoughts produce negative emotions in my soul, which, unless redirected—ruin my day. Redirecting my thoughts to God’s goodness is a sure way to get out of ANY depressing funk.
Religionhighplainsobserver.com

To Be Happy Be Humble

“Though he was God, he did not think of equality with God as something to cling to. Instead, he gave up his divine privileges; he took the humble position of a slave and was born as a human being. When he appeared in human form, he humbled himself in obedience to God and died a criminal’s death on a cross."
Pauls Valley Daily Democrat

There is more to our story

As a Believer, you have hope because you are going to live in heaven forever. Death is not the end. There is more to our story. “And if Christ is in you, the body is dead because of sin, but the Spirit is life because of righteousness. But if the Spirit of Him who raised Jesus from the dead dwells in you, He who raised Christ from the dead will also give life to your mortal bodies through His Spirit who dwells in you.” (Romans 8:10-11)
Religionamtrib.com

SGLY: But God does

“I had my gun in my lap. Loaded. Safety off,” she said as she began telling me of the afternoon years ago which she almost ended her life. “I drove mindlessly to a large parking lot off the highway — near a tree and a Target shopping cart. I put my palm around the base of the gun and lifted it. I remember thinking the gun felt heavy. Very heavy.”
Religioncoramdeochurch.org

Family Discipleship Resources - 8/8/21

In Psalm 40, we get a real and raw picture of David struggling with sin. Even though we are saved from our sin if we believe in Jesus, we all still struggle with sin everyday. Psalm 40 gives us some ways to help when we are feeling defeated by our sin: look back in remembrance, look up in repentance, and look forward with confidence.
Religiondeepwatermusings.com

One Step at a Time

You are in a group that is hiking through the woods on a footpath and you come upon a not so safe looking bridge that spans a small creek, one not deep or dangerous, but too wide to simply step over. The bridge is very narrow and suspended by rope, some of which are rotted. It looks rickety and you are leery to cross it, but the only way across to the other side is this bridge.
Societyhigherperspectives.com

6 Ways To Be Thankful To Those Who Hurt Us So We Can Transcend Our Suffering

When someone hurts you, you have two options. You can either let their actions shake your wellbeing and be in control of you. Or, you can choose gratitude. Transcending suffering doesn't mean ignoring that the suffering and hurt are present. It's about how you can give it value through awareness, gratitude, and acceptance.
Religionlawofliberty.com

“I’m All Right!”

How many people have you ever known to make this statement? Christians encounter people who make the claim that there is nothing wrong with their belief all the time. There is no way to know why this attitude is so prevalent, but nevertheless it remains with us. Perhaps it is borne from prejudice or ignorance. I suspect that it is a little bit of both. Many feel that they are “just fine in the church they go to now” and they do not want to change, even if they are in a false religion. They do not want to know the truth because they have become prejudiced. Truth loses its meaning to those who will not accept it. Jesus condemned the Pharisees for not obeying the truth when they had the knowledge.
Religiongofaithstrong.com

Living In Anticipation Of The Unknown

When we learn to live anticipating the unknown—good or bad—it can proof that we’re learning to trust God. When we have experienced His strength, wisdom, and love, WE KNOW He is more powerful and trustworthy than anyone we’ve known and as a result—we can’t wait to see what He will do next. Even when bad stuff happens—we know Him well enough to know that He will work some crazy-good thing we could have never imagined out of it! You see…
ReligionThe Bronx Chronicle

“Too Much Me and Not Enough We!”‬ ‬‬‬

“20 But now indeed there are many members, yet one body. 21 And the eye cannot say to the hand, “I have no need of you”; nor again the head to the feet, “I have no need of you.” 22 No, much rather, those members of the body which seem to be weaker are necessary. 23 And those members of the body which we think to be less honorable, on these we bestow greater honor….”
CelebritiesEffingham Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Rethinking strength

After nearly two years of living in a pandemic, many of us are feeling tired and stressed out. We have tried to maintain our lives through countless frustrating disruptions to our finances, activities, and natural support systems. It’s a lot. These pressures have added extra burdens to our natural tendency...

Comments / 1

Community Policy