Strength for Tomorrow

How many people have you ever known to make this statement? Christians encounter people who make the claim that there is nothing wrong with their belief all the time. There is no way to know why this attitude is so prevalent, but nevertheless it remains with us. Perhaps it is borne from prejudice or ignorance. I suspect that it is a little bit of both. Many feel that they are “just fine in the church they go to now” and they do not want to change, even if they are in a false religion. They do not want to know the truth because they have become prejudiced. Truth loses its meaning to those who will not accept it. Jesus condemned the Pharisees for not obeying the truth when they had the knowledge.