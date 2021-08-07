Strength for Tomorrow
I’m not a prophet, but let me make a prophecy I think you can take to the bank: If you wait until the hour of trial to decide how you’ll respond, you will fail. Do you want to know that you’ll have the courage to stand when everybody around you is doing the wrong thing, to maintain your integrity when the temptation to cheat is overwhelming, or to live out your convictions when everybody around you tells you that you’re crazy? Do you want to know if you’ll maintain your confession of faith in a hostile environment?outreachmagazine.com
