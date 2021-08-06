HTeaO Is Taking Over Texas, 51 Ounces at a Time

The first time I visited an HTeaO drive-through, I made a rookie mistake. I got only 24 ounces of iced tea. The Amarillo-based tea chain sells far bigger cups–32 ounces, 44 ounces, and the comically large 51 ounces (half your daily recommended water intake in just one drink)—but I stuck with the one I could be sure would actually fit into my car’s cup holder. I questioned my choice almost immediately, when I went to fill up my cup at the pebble-ice machine made by Scotsman, the same company that provides Sonic with its iconic ice makers. HTeaO was clearly not screwing around; this beverage would be even more refreshing than I anticipated. And oh, how it was! My personalized blend of unsweetened regular black with a splash of Ryan Palmer (HTeaO’s version of the classic Arnold Palmer tea-lemonade, this time named after a golfer from Amarillo) was crisp and cooling, with just the right amount of pizzazz. I rationed my 24 measly ounces—two Arizona cans worth of tea—as best I could on the drive back to my downtown Austin office, but they didn’t last long. Worse yet, if I wanted a refill, I’d have to drive half an hour to the closest location, in Cedar Park. “Darnit,” I thought to myself. “I should have gotten 51 ounces.”