In terms of drama, Love Island really is the gift that keeps on giving.We’ve had the fallout from Casa Amor, dramatic dumpings and dramatic recouplings. And, in recent days, one of the more potent sources of drama has been Hugo and Amy.On Thursday night, the merry pair were dumped from the island after they were voted out by their fellow contestants. Upon leaving, Hugo described his love journey on the show as “tragic” in a humiliating piece to camera right next to Amy and she – believing they were going to continue dating on ‘the outside world’ – looked...