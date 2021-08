Members of the Assembly committee leading the impeachment investigation into Gov. Andrew Cuomo say there is still interest in pursuing a probe despite Cuomo’s resignation. “I want to keep going because there are too many outstanding issues that I think we need to provide some closure for the public,” said Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh, who is part of the Assembly impeachment team. “I've already received phone calls from individuals to my office who have lost loved ones in nursing homes due to COVID. I think it's really important that we do not drop that. And there's also other questions as far as the misappropriation of state funds, resources for the book and the book deal, preferential treatment as far as vaccines or COVID testing, you know, there's more to do.”