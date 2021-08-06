Cancel
Video Games

Back 4 Blood Open Beta Will Be Launching Soon

By Jason Nichols
TVOvermind
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack 4 Blood will be coming this October and there is an open beta opening this month. Halloween season is starting to creep up and there is a list of horror games coming out this fall that are ready to correspond with the holiday. Back 4 Blood is one of the biggest horror titles that are in the pipeline and it has a lot of gamers pumped. Gameplay trailers have shown that this game is reminiscent of Left 4 Dead and it may confuse players into thinking that it’s a sequel. Well, technically it’s not an official sequel, but rather a spiritual successor. All of the original developers of Left 4 Dead started a new independent studio called Turtle Rock Studios and they are building Back 4 Blood from the ground up. Left 4 Dead was originally published by Valve and they still hold the rights to the title. So, the developers over at Turtle Rock Studio wanted to make something their own and craft a new game that reflects on what they do best, unleashing zombie destruction.

