Oklahoma State

‘We’re Gonna Score Points’: Gundy Confident in Offense Heading into Fall Camp

By Marshall Scott
pistolsfiringblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTILLWATER — Mike Gundy doesn’t pull a ton of punches; most often, he means what he says. That’s why it’s all the more intriguing how confident Oklahoma State’s coach sounds in his 2021 squad. From defensive depth to Spencer Sanders taking as big a step in the spring as he has in the past two years, Gundy hasn’t shied away from saying he feels good about what he’s got, and he certainly wasn’t shy about his 2021 offense on the first day of fall camp.

pistolsfiringblog.com

