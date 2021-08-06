7 Best Stocks to Buy if You Don’t Like to Take Chances
Over the past month, we’ve seen total chaos break out in Chinese stocks. The benchmark KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) has fallen as much as 50% from its recent highs. So far, at least, the selling hasn’t spread too badly into American stocks. However it’s a sharp reminder that corrections can happen quickly in the stock market. That may lead investors to wonder what are the best safe stocks to buy today.investorplace.com
Comments / 0