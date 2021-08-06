7 Best Stocks to Buy if You Don’t Like to Take Chances

It wouldn’t be an entirely unreasonable move to anticipate a bear market in the near future. After all, at some point the current bull market has to cool. The S&P 500 Index is up about 20% year-to-date, and has risen 32% in the past year. With that growth, it’s difficult to anticipate that a bear market will emerge immediately. But it also begs the question on whether you should play the contrarian with bear market stocks to buy.