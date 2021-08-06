Chrome will soon inform users when Progressive Web Apps update their icon or name
Progressive web apps are becoming the new standard for Chromebook owners – slowly, but surely. With more PWAs appearing on the Google Play Store seemingly by the week, Chrome OS users will eventually know exactly where to go in order to get new experiences for their device once they unbox it. Now that they’re getting more attention, the Chrome development team has implemented several improvements in the browser to handle the onboarding process for how they will fit into our lives.chromeunboxed.com
