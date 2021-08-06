Chrome will soon inform users when Progressive Web Apps update their icon or name

With the introduction of Virtual Desks and the ability to move Android and Linux apps between them on Chromebooks, I’ve spent a lot of time attempting to construct the perfect productivity flow on Chrome OS. One of the primary ways I’ve come to use my device is with an external display – docked into desktop mode. Over the past few months, I’ve noticed that Google has added several improvements to the operating system that accommodate this style of usage – in particular, the ability to open apps and PWAs on the display where the cursor is when you launch them. Still, there’s one thing that’s missing that makes all of this just kind of a pain to use each day.