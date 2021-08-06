Stephanie Coggins Named New City Secretary

Stephanie Coggins - City Secretary (CoA) The City of Amarillo has announced that Stephanie Coggins has been named the new City Secretary. “The position of city secretary was attractive because I have a passion for serving Amarillo,” Coggins said. “I think it is incredible to be able to assist in accurately recording and preserving the history of Amarillo. I feel like this is a role to which I bring a lot of institutional knowledge that will allow me to best serve the organization.”