Dopesick Teaser: America’s Opioid Crisis, Dramatized for Some Reason

By Zoe Haylock, @zoe_alliyah
Vulture
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe facts speak for themselves, but Hulu got some big names to act ’em out in Dopesick, its upcoming look at the first wave of the opioid crisis. Academy Award nominee Michael Keaton, Michael Stuhlbarg, Peter Sarsgaard, Will Poulter, Kaitlyn Dever, John Hoogenakker, and Rosario Dawson will star in the new series directed by Barry Levinson and written and executive-produced by Danny Strong. Inspired by journalist Beth Macy’s New York Times best-selling book of the same name, Dopesick examines how just one major pharmaceutical company caused the worst drug epidemic in American history (you know, our present reality). The teaser trailer sees the effects from the boardrooms, to the people lined up in pain, to the DEA’s intervention. The opioid-overdose crisis in the United States has led to over 500,000 deaths since 1999, according to the CDC. Over 70 percent of drug-overdose deaths in 2019 involved opioids — drugs like morphine, hydrocodone, oxycodone, heroin, and fentanyl — killing nearly 50,000 people. That’s six times the number of opioid-related overdose deaths in the ’90s, when Dopesick takes place. Sure would be nice of a streaming service *cough* owned by Disney *cough* to donate toward recovery support, wouldn’t it? Can’t end a drug crisis with clout.

www.vulture.com

NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
Related
TV & VideosPosted by
People

Michael Keaton Stars in First Trailer for Hulu's Dopesick Drama About America's Opioid Epidemic

Hulu's upcoming drama, Dopesick, is tackling the topic of America's opioid epidemic. The show's teaser trailer premiered Friday during the Television Critics Association's Summer Press Tour. In the first look, "the cure" to America's pain is a "new miracle drug" called OxyContin. Pharmaceutical salespeople, including Will Poulter's character Billy Cutler, are instructed to do "whatever it takes" to earn the "trust" of medical professionals so they will begin prescribing the drug.
TV SeriesPaste Magazine

Hulu's Dopesick Trailer Unveils the Lies that Kick-Started the Opioid Epidemic

From its first trailer, Dopesick looks like the kind of show that is going to be both excellent and incredibly depressing. The eight-episode scripted series, based on the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy, takes an intimate look at the start of the opioid epidemic. From the creation of oxycontin by the Sackler family and the lies peddled by Purdue pharma, to the rural doctors and communities targeted and decimated by its swift and ravaging effects, Dopesick’s story is already poised to be one of the year’s most essential.
PharmaceuticalsTimes Union

Churchill: The opioid epidemic and vaccine hesitancy

Much of rural America is facing two overlapping and perhaps intertwined health crises: The opioid epidemic and the COVID-19 pandemic. Pharmaceutical companies are at least partly to blame for the first crisis. They in some cases aggressively pushed a highly addictive product without care or regard for the consequences, leading to an overdose wave that devastated communities across the country.
Medical & Biotechmediaite.com

John Oliver Creates Anti-Opioid Site to Blast Purdue Pharma President for Fueling the Opioid Crisis

John Oliver has dedicated another segment to the opioid crisis — blasting Purdue Pharma president Richard Sackler for his role in the epidemic. “We want to focus on just one company tonight, Purdue Pharma, whose rollout of OxyContin arguably fueled the opioid crisis,” Oliver said on Sunday’s Last Week Tonight, referring to the company’s part in boosting the nation’s Oxycodone addiction.
Public Healthgeorgiahealthnews.com

Pandemic fuels opioid crisis

On the Georgia Health Report, host Lauren Baggett and Andy Miller of Georgia Health News discuss how the pandemic created new circumstances that may have accelerated the opioid crisis in Georgia. Source: WUGA.
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Dopesick’ Trailer: Michael Keaton’s Hulu Limited Series Takes on Big Pharma

Michael Keaton is no stranger to true stories where lies are exposed within corrupt organizations, lest anyone forget his Best Picture winner “Spotlight,” or for that matter, the 2010 comedy “The Other Guys.” But he is a relative outsider when it comes to TV. “Dopesick,” an upcoming Hulu limited series about a pharmaceutical company that set off the worst drug epidemic in American history, will bring Keaton to both, and fans of the former Batman (and “Multiplicity” icon) can check out the first trailer below. Hulu also announced the release date during the show’s TCA panel, setting the premiere for October...
Redlands, CAredlandscommunitynews.com

Opioid crisis is much bigger

The Redlands Community News four pages of coverage (including an editorial) of the sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team raids in the high desert struck me as inappropriate for these reasons:. 1. Opioid overdose deaths nationally were up 29% last year to 91,000. Over 7,000 died in California in 2020. 2. Johnson...
ramascreen.com

Official Teaser For DOPESICK Series

Hulu has released this official teaser for “Dopesick” series which premieres Wednesday, Oct. 13. From executive producer Danny Strong and starring and executive produced by Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” examines how one company triggered the worst drug epidemic in American history. The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma to a distressed Virginia mining community to the hallways of the DEA. Defying all the odds, heroes will emerge in an intense and thrilling ride to take down the craven corporate forces behind this national crisis and their allies. The limited series is inspired by the New York Times bestselling book by Beth Macy.
Saint Louis, MOstegenherald.com

Putting A Human Face On Opioid Crisis Puts It In Perspective

After professionals from several fields spoke about opioid addiction on Aug. 4, Bill Kraemer put a human face on the subject. Kraemer, president of Quarry & Allied Workers’ Local 830, has been leading the local movement to fight opioid addiction and promote the availability of Narcan since April 2018. He...
HealthPosted by
Axios

The opioid crisis and HIV outbreaks in West Virginia

The CDC has called the HIV outbreak in West Virginia's Kanawha County the most concerning HIV outbreak in the entire U.S. associated with injection drug use. This week, the CDC issued a report on how to manage the outbreak, but its recommendations are almost impossible to implement because of current local laws.
Huntington, WVPosted by
KPCW

Was It 'Reasonable' To Ship 81 Million Opioid Pills To This Small West Virginia City?

The outcome of a landmark federal opioid trial in West Virginia that reached closing arguments this week rests on two legally thorny questions. Was it "unreasonable" for three of America's biggest corporations — the drug wholesalers AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson — to ship roughly 81 million highly addictive opioid pills to pharmacies in one small Rust Belt city on the Ohio River?
PharmaceuticalsAMA

AMA backs update to CDC opioid prescribing guidelines

CHICAGO -- The American Medical Association (AMA) today urged advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Injury Center to recommend an overhaul of the CDC’s problematic guideline on opioid prescriptions that has proved devastating for patients with pain. The AMA comments mirror those of the Opioid Workgroup,...
Businessrand.org

Addressing America's Crisis of Despair and Economic Recovery

Despair in American society is a barrier to reviving our labor markets and productivity, jeopardizing our well-being, health, longevity, families, and communities—and even our national security. The COVID-19 pandemic was a fundamental shock, exacerbating an already a growing problem of despair. This despair in part results from the decline of...
HealthPosted by
The Daily Yonder

Communities Struggle with Meth Outside Spotlight of Opioid Crisis

This story was originally published by Carolina Public Press. While the opioid crisis gripped many rural areas of the state, the proliferation of methamphetamine challenged communities in Western North Carolina. “The biggest thing out here in Graham County is meth,” Graham County Health Director Beth Booth said. “Unlike opioids, with...
HealthMedical News Today

Recognizing the signs of an opioid overdose and what to do

Opioid overdose can occur due to a person taking too high a dose, mixing opioids with other substances, or taking opioids that a doctor prescribed for someone else. An opioid overdose requires immediate medical attention as it can be fatal. Anyone experiencing or witnessing an overdose should call 911 immediately.
HealthPsych Centra

What’s the Difference Between Opioids and Opiates?

You may have heard the terms “opioid” and “opiate” used interchangeably, but they’re not quite the same. In the United States, opioid use is at an all-time high. If you’ve recently had surgery, chances are you were offered a prescription for opioids — or was it opiates? Now you can’t quite remember the difference.

