Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man who pleaded guilty last month to charges in a triple homicide case is now asking to withdraw his guilty pleas. A motion filed in Olmsted County Court last Thursday requests an order allowing 30-year-old Renard Carter to rescind his guilty pleas to three counts of second-degree murder that were entered on July 15th. An affidavit filed by a member of his defense team indicates Carter will claim that he was coerced into pleading guilty.