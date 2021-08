Beach Drive in Kensington will close from Aug. 30 through early June 2022 for Bridge Replacement; Pedestrian Path to be Disrupted Only for a Few Weeks. Beach Drive in Kensington, between Kensington Parkway and Old Spring Road, will be closed from Aug. 30 through early June 2022 as the two-lane bridge carrying Beach Drive over Silver Creek will be replaced. Traffic will be detoured through MD 185 to MD 192 to Stoneybrook Drive and Beach Drive.