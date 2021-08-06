Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Pep Guardiola would go to court to defend Man City’s signing of Jack Grealish

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHRHe_0bKIpR8w00
Pep Guardiola has defended Manchester City’s spending following the signing of Jack Grealish (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Wire)

Pep Guardiola claims he would go to court to defend Manchester City’s £100million signing of Jack Grealish

City completed the British record acquisition of Grealish on Thursday after triggering a release clause in his contract at Aston Villa.

The size of the fee immediately raised eyebrows in some quarters over how the Premier League champions, who continue to be linked with another big-money move for Harry Kane, were remaining compliant with Financial Fair Play regulations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HUZyW_0bKIpR8w00
Grealish has cost City a British record £100million (Richard Heathcote/PA) (PA Wire)

Guardiola explained City have raised close to £60million in sales of fringe and Academy players recently, a figure which includes an £11million bonus from a sell-on clause activated by Manchester United’s purchase of Jadon Sancho.

The City boss said: “We have spent £40million pounds – 100 we paid and 60 we won last year. Without the 60million we could not afford it and we are more than delighted.

“We did it because we can do it. If people are not sure about it, we can go to the court and we’ll defend it. We did it perfectly.”

England international Grealish has signed a six-year contract at the Etihad Stadium. The 25-year-old had become one of the hottest properties in the English game as a result of his inspirational performances at Villa.

Guardiola has been a long-time admirer of the player.

I like many things that we saw and that’s why we tried.

Asked when he first thought he would like to sign him, the Spaniard said at a press conference: “Years ago, when I saw him for the first time – but then it wasn’t possible. You have the squad and we had to invest in other parts as those parts were weaker.

“But especially when I saw him on TV. I said, ‘That guy controls the tempo’.

“I love when he has the ball. He stops before the dribble and all the opponents stop as well. He controls the tempo and rhythm when he accelerates and decelerates the action.

“Then especially when I played against him – the physicality, the special mentality of how he fought against the opponents, against our players, he said, ‘I’m here’.

“I liked many things that we saw and that’s why we tried.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KEJ8z_0bKIpR8w00
Guardiola says Grealish has troubled City in the past (Clive Brunskill/PA) (PA Archive)

Guardiola has no doubt Grealish will settle in quickly with City.

He said: “I have the feeling that he knows exactly what he has to do on the pitch.

“We saw him a lot, we suffered against him a lot. When you see this mentality and quality, that’s why we thought this was a guy who could help us maintain the level and try to raise it over the next few years.”

Guardiola has also suggested Phil Foden is likely to miss the start of the Premier League season with the foot injury that ruled him out of the Euro 2020 final with England.

He said: “Phil Foden will still be out for a while. You have to be careful with this injury because, if we don’t anticipate, it will be longer.”

Kevin De Bruyne will also miss Saturday’s Community Shield against Leicester with an ankle problem and it is unclear when he will return but Guardiola said he “should come back a little bit sooner or quicker than Phil”.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Jack Grealish
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Harry Kane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Man City#Manchester City#British#Aston Villa#Academy#Manchester United#English#Spaniard#The Premier League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester City 4-0 Barnsley: Riyad Mahrez shows he's ready to fight £100m Jack Grealish for his place under Pep Guardiola as Algerian scores and lays on two assists in routine pre-season victory

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City are still 'far away' with less than a week to go before their competitive season kicks off but at least Riyad Mahrez is playing like a man possessed. More accurately, the Algerian winger is playing like a man who knows £100 million Jack Grealish could...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mirror

Man City 'make £100m offer' for Jack Grealish that would break transfer record

Jack Grealish is the subject of two huge offers with both Manchester City and Aston Villa offering huge financial incentives to ensure his signature for next season. Premier League champions City have tabled a £100million offer for the playmaker - a deal which would eclipse the record transfer paid by an English club, currently the £89million Manchester United paid for Paul Pogba five years ago.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Jack Grealish returns to Aston Villa training amid Manchester City's £100m move to sign him... on the same day Harry Kane is a no-show with Spurs as he tries to force through a transfer to Pep Guardiola's side

Jack Grealish has returned to Aston Villa training amid Premier League champions Manchester City ramping up their efforts to sign him in a £100million deal. Grealish's break after England's run to the final of Euro 2020 finished on Sunday night and he was back at Villa's Bodymoor Heath training complex on Monday morning to start rebuilding his fitness for the new season. He can be briefly spotted in a short video Villa uploaded to their social media accounts.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The US Sun

Jack Grealish ‘arrives in Manchester’ to seal £100m Man City transfer with Villa star to become Prem record signing

JACK GREALISH has reportedly arrived in Manchester to complete a Premier League record £100million move to Manchester City. The Premier League champions have put the England fan-favourite among their priority transfer targets this summer. SunSport understands a deal is imminent with an announcement expected this week. TalkSPORT claim that Grealish...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Manchester City announce £100m Jack Grealish signing

Manchester City have officially announced Jack Grealish as their new signing. The midfielder joins the club from Aston Villa, having impressed during England’s Euro 2020 campaign this summer. “City are the best team in the country with a manager considered to be the best in the world. It’s a dream...
Premier League90min.com

Pep Guardiola hails 'incredible' Man City teenager Sam Edozie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed 18-year-old winger Sam Edozie as ‘incredible’ after the teenager scored in a third consecutive pre-season game - but is urging fans and the media to remain ‘patient’ with the young starlet. Edozie needed just three minutes to get on the scoresheet in Tuesday...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jack Grealish's first Pep talk: Guardiola welcomes his £100million signing to Manchester City as he posts picture on Instagram of them speaking in his office... with Olympics basketball action on in the background!

It appears that despite the new domestic season being just around the corner, Pep Guardiola has caught Olympics fever. The Manchester City boss uploaded an image to Instagram of him speaking to new £100m British-record signing Jack Grealish in his office, with Guardiola's attention also partly on the men's basketball semi-finals as the TV stayed on in the background.

Comments / 0

Community Policy