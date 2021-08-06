Hospitals Across Texas And The US Mull Vaccine Mandates In Wake Of Houston Methodist Lawsuit

When a federal judge threw out a lawsuit against Houston Methodist Hospital over its worker vaccine requirement, he did not mince words. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes of Houston called the suit a “press-release style” complaint. He blasted an argument from the lead plaintiff — one of 117 Methodist employees seeking to overturn the mandate — for her argument comparing the policy to Nazi experimentation during the Holocaust, calling it “reprehensible.” And in no uncertain terms, he cleared the way for employers to set their own vaccination policies, in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice: “Receiving a COVID-19 vaccination is not an illegal act, and it carries no criminal penalties,” he wrote.