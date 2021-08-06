Ellsworth Correctional Facility's Vestal honored by KDOC

Following is a message from Saline County Health Officer Jason Tiller. As your elected representatives and professional staff, we have tried to protect our local community by providing the best information on how to stop the spread of COVID-19. Unfortunately, in some cases these protections have had to take the form of mandates, limitations, closures and quarantines. These measures have, understandably, been unpopular. While for the most part, our community has pulled together to do the difficult right thing, we have also seen deep division, animosity, and tragically even threats. At this point, we believe that further restrictions would have more negative consequences than positive ones.