Ellsworth, KS

Ellsworth Correctional Facility's Vestal honored by KDOC

Salina Post
 4 days ago
Ellsworth Correctional Facility's Kendra Vestal has received the overall 2021 Champion of Justice Award from the Kansas Department of Corrections. Vestal is the Ellsworth Correctional Facility's discharge planner in the re-entry program.

