Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

AG Merrick Garland: It Is Time For Congress To Act To Protect Voting Rights

By AZ BlueMeanie
blogforarizona.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAG Merrick Garland: It Is Time For Congress To Act To Protect Voting Rights. Attorney General Merrick Garland in an op-ed at the Washington Post on the anniversary of the landmark Voting Rights Act writes, Merrick Garland: It is time for Congress to act again to protect the right to vote:

blogforarizona.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lyndon B. Johnson
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Gerald Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Civil Rights#The Washington Post#The Justice Department#Congressional#Americans#Gqp#Blog
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Alabama Statewrbl.com

Alabama Rep. plans to reintroduce bill to restore Voting Rights Act

(WHNT) — Alabama Rep. Terri Sewell said she plans to reintroduce her bill to “restore” the Voting Rights Act. Sewell, who is Alabama’s lone Democratic representative in Congress, originally proposed the bill in 2019. At that time, it passed the U.S. House of Representatives but never passed the Senate. On...
Presidential ElectionVoice of America

Voting Rights Act, 56 Years Later, Is in Danger

The U.S. Congress passed the Voting Rights Act in 1965. Within months of its approval, the law permitted hundreds of thousands of African Americans to register to vote. But as the law turns 56 this month, voting rights supporters say the legislation faces the most serious dangers yet to its existence.
Congress & Courtsmilwaukeecourieronline.com

Jim Crow 2.0: Why Congress Must Pass the For the People Act

Fifty-six years ago, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law, which ended the deleterious practices of poll taxes, literacy tests, questionnaires and violence used to bar African Americans from the ballot box. In many southern states, egregious exercises in voter intimidation occurred; in some instances, the name, address and employer of African Americans would be published in the newspaper to alert Klan members when Blacks attempted to register to vote. In many rural areas, elections would be held on the land of white plantation owners so they could instruct their employees who to vote for.
Congress & CourtsVoice of America

A Challenged Voting Rights Act Turns 56

Enacted in 1965, the Voting Rights Act has long been hailed as the most successful piece of civil rights legislation ever passed by the U.S. Congress. Within just months of its approval, the law enabled hundreds of thousands of disenfranchised African Americans to register to vote, a change so dramatic that one political scientist termed it the "Second Reconstruction."
Congress & CourtsWXIA 11 Alive

Ossoff introduces 'Right to Vote' Act in Senate

ATLANTA — Sen. Jon Ossoff introduced legislation to establish what his office characterized Wednesday as the "first-ever affirmative federal voting rights guarantee." The Georgia senator's office said in a release that the bill would serve to protect people from "laws that make it harder to cast a ballot." One provision...
California Stategoldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Urges Congress to Implement Voting Rights Legislation to Protect Our Democracy

August 3, 2021 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Monday joined a coalition of 22 attorneys general in urging Congress to take immediate action to. protect voting rights and safeguard our democracy. Today’s action comes in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election where the then-sitting president, assisted by certain elected officials, took steps to try to directly undermine the election. In a letter to Congress, the coalition calls on legislators to act promptly — including, if necessary, to reform the filibuster — to pass federal legislation protecting against both voter suppression and election subversion.
Congress & Courtsfloridaphoenix.com

State legislators rallying in D.C. urge Congress to act on voting rights

WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democrats joined with dozens of state legislators at a rally outside the U.S. Capitol Tuesday afternoon, demanding that the Senate skip August recess and pass critical voting rights legislation in reaction to Republican-led states that have adopted restrictive voting laws. Dozens of legislators from North Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania,...
Tulsa, OKTulsa World

Letter: Congress needs to pass voting rights bills

What does our valued freedom mean if we are not permitted to vote for our representatives?. No more important legislation is before Congress than the For the People Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. They have passed the House and now are with the Senate. These bills will...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Congress must act on giving a pathway to citizenship for Temporary Protected Status recipients

In 2010, Gerald Michaud was visiting the U.S. on a business trip in Florida when he learned that Haiti, his home country, experienced a devastating earthquake. He found himself stranded in the U.S. as his family struggled to recover from the earthquake back home. Unable to return home, Gerald began a new life in the United States under Temporary Protected Status (TPS), allowing him to live and work in the U.S. legally and safely, all while supporting his family back home. Eleven years later, Haiti is still reeling from the lasting effects of a devastating earthquake and cholera epidemic, and is awash in chaos and gang violence after the president was assassinated, exasperating the political and economic situation. Meanwhile, Gerald has rooted himself in America’s culture and society, working as a security officer and wheelchair attendant at LaGuardia Airport, paying taxes, supporting his wife and son, and helping keep this country running before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Gerald is still living in limbo despite living in America for more than a decade.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Congress is to blame for the latest ruling on DACA

Last Friday, a federal judge in Texas issued an 82-page decision holding that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program initiated under the Obama administration “is illegal.” The court installed a “permanent injunction against its continued operation” for new applications, adding that “nothing in this injunction should be read as ordering DHS or any other governmental entity to cancel or otherwise terminate DACA status for any individual who currently is, as of this date, a DACA recipient in good standing.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy