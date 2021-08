The study of chemistry provides an understanding of matter and how it undergoes physical and chemical transformations into the near-infinite forms it can take. Chemistry has a profound influence on our everyday lives. Chemical knowledge is central to our understanding of biological and environmental problems. Chemicals are added to food and water for health, preservation, and taste. Synthetic polymers are used in place of natural materials in furniture and clothing. Major modes of transportation use chemical reactions to produce energy needed for motion. The human body manufactures hormones and enzymes that regulate the living process. Medicine cabinets are stocked with drugs whose chemistry affects the state of body and mind. Chemistry is truly pervasive in all aspects of our lives.