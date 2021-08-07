Cancel
Charlotte, NC

CMPD investigating fatal shooting in southwest Charlotte

Posted by 
WCNC
WCNC
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjnZn_0bKIl6nK00

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte Friday evening.

CMPD first reported the incident around 6:18 p.m. Friday. Officers said the shooting occurred near an apartment complex and shopping center along Holliswood Court near South Tryon Street.

Police said one person has died following the shooting. This fatal incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CMPD.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

