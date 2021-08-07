CMPD investigating fatal shooting in southwest Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it's investigating a deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte Friday evening.

CMPD first reported the incident around 6:18 p.m. Friday. Officers said the shooting occurred near an apartment complex and shopping center along Holliswood Court near South Tryon Street.

Police said one person has died following the shooting. This fatal incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact CMPD.

