Today’s best deals: Alexa air fryer deal, Windows laptops cheap, AirPods 2 at 2021’s best price, $22 miracle kitchen gadget, more
You’re already excited that Friday has finally arrived. But we’re going to give you another reason to get excited today. That’s right, we saved the best for last! Today’s roundup of the best daily deals on Amazon and online has some of the most impressive deals we’ve seen in months. The problem, of course, is that many of these deals are on the verge of disappearing. That means it’s now or never if you want to save big.
Today’s deals include a smart air fryer with Alexa, AirPods 2 at 2021’s lowest price, 20% off the Fire TV Stick 4K, a miracle kitchen gadget for $22, and more
Here are some highlights you need to check out:
- The incredible Elfin Mini 2K camera drone that folds up as small as a smartphone for $64.99
- A miracle kitchen gadget that helps you cook steak and chicken perfectly every time for just $22.09
- The Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa for just $69 instead of $129 — that’s an unbelievable deal!
- AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case with a massive $70 discount (lowest price of 2021!)
- $52 off AirPods Pro and discounts on every other AirPods model
- Echo Auto , which adds hands-free Alexa to your car, for just $29.99 when you buy two with coupon code AUTO2PK
- A nice big $50 discount that slashes the Google Wifi mesh wireless system to just $149.99
- TP-Link’s newest Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google for only $6 each
- A surprise Amazon sale that slashes 20% off the Fire TV Stick 4K
- Massive discounts up to $100 off Apple Watch Series 6
- The #1 best-selling Echo Dot for just $34.99
- Rough and rugged Tuff & Co iPhone cases for just $15.99 in any size
- Incredible Windows 10 laptop deals with prices starting at just $199.99
- The hot new HP Chromebook 14 laptop for just $219
- The awesome smart gadget that lets you control your garage door with your smartphone or Alexa for $21.99
- Get a $40 Amazon credit with this limited-time promotion
- Ring Video Doorbell 2 certified refurbs for just $89.99
- A bundle that saves you $20 on Amazon’s two best Alexa gadgets ever
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling weighted blanket for $39.80
- A cooling queen sheets set with 74,000 5-star Amazon ratings for $34.95 instead of $57
- Unbelievable MacBook Pro deals and MacBook Air deals with discounts up to $200
- Echo Dots for $34.99 each
- Amazon’s best Apple Watch Seris 6 deals of 2021, with savings up to $100 on the most affordable models
Check out all that and so much more when you scroll through all the deals below.
Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone with Gravity Sensor, Trajectory Flight, Gesture Control
Price: $64.99
You Save: $15.00 (19%)
Buy Now
Govee Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer with 196ft Range
Price: $22.09
You Save: $3.90 (15%)
Buy Now
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
Price: $129.98
You Save: $69.02 (35%)
Buy Now
Apple AirPods Pro
Price: $197.00
You Save: $52.00 (21%)
Buy Now
Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa
Price: $69.00
You Save: $60.00 (47%)
Buy Now
Echo Auto Hands-free Alexa in your car ($40 off when you buy 2)
Price: Was $100, Now $59.98
Coupon Code: AUTO2PK
Buy Now
Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal
Price: $34.99
You Save: $5.00 (13%)
Buy Now
Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote
Price: $39.99
You Save: $10.00 (20%)
Buy Now
Google Wifi – AC1200 – Mesh WiFi System – Wifi Router 3 Pack
Price: $149.99
You Save: $50.00 (25%)
Buy Now
Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested
Echo Auto Hands-free Alexa in your car ($40 off when you buy 2)
Price: Was $100, Now $59.98
Coupon Code: AUTO2PK
Buy Now
All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Echo Auto | Charcoal
Price: $79.98
You Save: $20.00 (20%)
Buy Now
LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets Deep Pockets 18
Price: $34.95
You Save: $22.04 (39%)
Buy Now
SoundPEATS TrueCapsule Wireless Earbuds with Smart Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.0
Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2
Price: $89.99
You Save: $30.00 (25%)
Buy Now
YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads
Price: $39.80
You Save: $10.00 (20%)
Buy Now
HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC
Price: $222.00
You Save: $47.99 (18%)
Buy Now
Hyundai HyFlip 11.6
Price: $229.99
You Save: $30.00 (12%)
Buy Now
Hyundai Thinnote-A 14.1
Price: $199.99
You Save: $20.00 (9%)
Buy Now
Thinnote-A 14.1
Price: $219.99
You Save: $20.00 (8%)
Buy Now
2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with Apple M1 Chip (256GB)
Price: $899.00
You Save: $100.00 (10%)
Buy Now
2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (256GB)
Price: $1,099.99
You Save: $199.01 (15%)
Buy Now
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller Hub
Price: $22.00
You Save: $7.98 (27%)
Buy Now
New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)
Price: $329.99
You Save: $74.02 (19%)
Buy Now
New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)
Price: $399.00
You Save: $100.00 (20%)
Buy Now
Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon !
The post Today’s best deals: Alexa air fryer deal, Windows laptops cheap, AirPods 2 at 2021’s best price, $22 miracle kitchen gadget, more appeared first on BGR .
Comments / 0