Today’s best deals: Alexa air fryer deal, Windows laptops cheap, AirPods 2 at 2021’s best price, $22 miracle kitchen gadget, more

You’re already excited that Friday has finally arrived. But we’re going to give you another reason to get excited today. That’s right, we saved the best for last! Today’s roundup of the best daily deals on Amazon and online has some of the most impressive deals we’ve seen in months. The problem, of course, is that many of these deals are on the verge of disappearing. That means it’s now or never if you want to save big.

Today’s deals include a smart air fryer with Alexa, AirPods 2 at 2021’s lowest price, 20% off the Fire TV Stick 4K, a miracle kitchen gadget for $22, and more

Here are some highlights you need to check out:

Check out all that and so much more when you scroll through all the deals below.







Price: $64.99

You Save: $15.00 (19%)

Buy Now







Price: $22.09

You Save: $3.90 (15%)

Buy Now







Price: $129.98

You Save: $69.02 (35%)

Buy Now







Price: $197.00

You Save: $52.00 (21%)

Buy Now







Price: $69.00

You Save: $60.00 (47%)

Buy Now







Price: Was $100, Now $59.98

Coupon Code: AUTO2PK

Buy Now







Price: $34.99

You Save: $5.00 (13%)

Buy Now







Price: $39.99

You Save: $10.00 (20%)

Buy Now







Price: $149.99

You Save: $50.00 (25%)

Buy Now







Price: $15.99

Buy Now







Price: Was $100, Now $59.98

Coupon Code: AUTO2PK

Buy Now







Price: $79.98

You Save: $20.00 (20%)

Buy Now







Price: $34.95

You Save: $22.04 (39%)

Buy Now







Price: $23.39

Buy Now







Price: $89.99

You Save: $30.00 (25%)

Buy Now







Price: $39.80

You Save: $10.00 (20%)

Buy Now







Price: $222.00

You Save: $47.99 (18%)

Buy Now







Price: $229.99

You Save: $30.00 (12%)

Buy Now







Price: $199.99

You Save: $20.00 (9%)

Buy Now







Price: $219.99

You Save: $20.00 (8%)

Buy Now







Price: $899.00

You Save: $100.00 (10%)

Buy Now







Price: $1,099.99

You Save: $199.01 (15%)

Buy Now







Price: $22.00

You Save: $7.98 (27%)

Buy Now







Price: $329.99

You Save: $74.02 (19%)

Buy Now







Price: $399.00

You Save: $100.00 (20%)

Buy Now

Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon !

The post Today’s best deals: Alexa air fryer deal, Windows laptops cheap, AirPods 2 at 2021’s best price, $22 miracle kitchen gadget, more appeared first on BGR .