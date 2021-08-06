Cancel
Electronics

Today’s best deals: Alexa air fryer deal, Windows laptops cheap, AirPods 2 at 2021’s best price, $22 miracle kitchen gadget, more

You’re already excited that Friday has finally arrived. But we’re going to give you another reason to get excited today. That’s right, we saved the best for last! Today’s roundup of the best daily deals on Amazon and online has some of the most impressive deals we’ve seen in months. The problem, of course, is that many of these deals are on the verge of disappearing. That means it’s now or never if you want to save big.

Today’s deals include a smart air fryer with Alexa, AirPods 2 at 2021’s lowest price, 20% off the Fire TV Stick 4K, a miracle kitchen gadget for $22, and more

Here are some highlights you need to check out:

Check out all that and so much more when you scroll through all the deals below.


Potensic Elfin 2K Camera Drone with Gravity Sensor, Trajectory Flight, Gesture Control

Price: $64.99
You Save: $15.00 (19%)
Buy Now


Govee Smart Bluetooth Meat Thermometer with 196ft Range

Price: $22.09
You Save: $3.90 (15%)
Buy Now


Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

Price: $129.98
You Save: $69.02 (35%)
Buy Now


Apple AirPods Pro

Price: $197.00
You Save: $52.00 (21%)
Buy Now


Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa

Price: $69.00
You Save: $60.00 (47%)
Buy Now


Echo Auto Hands-free Alexa in your car ($40 off when you buy 2)

Price: Was $100, Now $59.98
Coupon Code: AUTO2PK
Buy Now


Echo Dot (3rd Gen) – Smart speaker with Alexa – Charcoal

Price: $34.99
You Save: $5.00 (13%)
Buy Now


Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote

Price: $39.99
You Save: $10.00 (20%)
Buy Now


Google Wifi – AC1200 – Mesh WiFi System – Wifi Router 3 Pack

Price: $149.99
You Save: $50.00 (25%)
Buy Now


Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested

Price: $15.99
Buy Now



All-new Echo Dot (4th Gen) + Echo Auto | Charcoal

Price: $79.98
You Save: $20.00 (20%)
Buy Now


LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets Deep Pockets 18

Price: $34.95
You Save: $22.04 (39%)
Buy Now


SoundPEATS TrueCapsule Wireless Earbuds with Smart Touch Control, Bluetooth 5.0

Price: $23.39
Buy Now


Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2

Price: $89.99
You Save: $30.00 (25%)
Buy Now


YnM Weighted Blanket — Heavy 100% Oeko-Tex Certified Cotton Material with Premium Glass Beads

Price: $39.80
You Save: $10.00 (20%)
Buy Now


HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, Intel Celeron N4000 Processor, 4 GB RAM, 32 GB eMMC

Price: $222.00
You Save: $47.99 (18%)
Buy Now


Hyundai HyFlip 11.6

Price: $229.99
You Save: $30.00 (12%)
Buy Now


Hyundai Thinnote-A 14.1

Price: $199.99
You Save: $20.00 (9%)
Buy Now


Thinnote-A 14.1

Price: $219.99
You Save: $20.00 (8%)
Buy Now


2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with Apple M1 Chip (256GB)

Price: $899.00
You Save: $100.00 (10%)
Buy Now


2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (256GB)

Price: $1,099.99
You Save: $199.01 (15%)
Buy Now


Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Door Controller Hub

Price: $22.00
You Save: $7.98 (27%)
Buy Now


New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm)

Price: $329.99
You Save: $74.02 (19%)
Buy Now


New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm)

Price: $399.00
You Save: $100.00 (20%)
Buy Now

Go here to see this month's best deals on Amazon !

The post Today's best deals: Alexa air fryer deal, Windows laptops cheap, AirPods 2 at 2021's best price, $22 miracle kitchen gadget, more appeared first on BGR .

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

