Pep Guardiola Confirms Double Major Man City Injury Blow

By Harry Winters
CityXtra
CityXtra
 4 days ago

The Blues will begin their 2021/22 domestic campaign on Saturday, as they face Leicester City in the FA Community Shield at Wembley.

Several members of Pep Guardiola’s squad are expected the be unavailable for the fixture, with City Xtra exclusively reporting last month that Brazilian pair Ederson and Gabriel Jesus would not feature at Wembley.

Those who took part in the latter stages of European Championship, such as John Stones, Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden are also yet to return to pre-season training, and therefore won’t play any part at the weekend.

Despite having returned to pre-season training, City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed that Kevin De Bruyne will also not be available for selection this weekend, or for the foreseeable future.

The Catalan confirmed that both Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne will be sidelined for the start of the new season, as he addressed the media ahead of City’s meeting with Leicester this weekend.

Foden, who missed the European Championship final due to an injury picked up during England training, will be “out for a while”, according to Guardiola.

While De Bruyne, who suffered an injury-stricken Euro’s campaign with Belgium, “will come back a bit quicker than Phil”, said the Catalan.

Speaking about the injuries to two of Manchester City’s key players, Guardiola said, “Foden will still be out for a while. We have to be careful, or it will be longer. Kevin is still out. I think he will come back a bit quicker than Phil apparently, but both are still out for a while"

Manchester City begin their Premier League title defence away to Spurs next Sunday, before facing Arsenal, Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool in the opening weeks of the season.

Premier League90min.com

Phil Foden to miss first month of season through injury

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden is expected to be sidelined for the first month of the season with the foot injury he picked up during Euro 2020. The 21-year-old picked up the injury during one of England's final training sessions and was ruled out for the defeat to Italy in the final as a result.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Guardiola pleased as Man City defeat Preston

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was happy with their victory over friendly opponents Preston. With the majority of those that featured at the tournaments still on their summer breaks, City only had eight first team players available for the 2-0 friendly win over Preston North End. Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo,...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola has big plans for transfer target Grealish

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has big plans for Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish. The Athletic says Guardiola is already planning ahead for what to do with the England favourite. Grealish, 25, has predominantly played off the left for boyhood club Villa. But Guardiola believes that he could fit in...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola on Barnsley win: Much to improve

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was happy with their 4-0 defeat of Barnsley. Goals from Sam Edozie, Ben Knight and Riyad Mahrez had City three goals to the good at the break, before Nathan Ake added a fourth from close range to cap off a convincing display. City's clash under...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City manager Guardiola admits second team play in Community Shield

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he will heavily rotate for the Community Shield this weekend. The Citizens take on FA Cup winners Leicester City in the season opener in England at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Given several first team stars only recently returned to pre-season training after Euro 2020...
Premier League90min.com

Pep Guardiola hails 'incredible' Man City teenager Sam Edozie

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hailed 18-year-old winger Sam Edozie as ‘incredible’ after the teenager scored in a third consecutive pre-season game - but is urging fans and the media to remain ‘patient’ with the young starlet. Edozie needed just three minutes to get on the scoresheet in Tuesday...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Manchester City 4-1 Blackpool: Ilkay Gundogan at the double while Riyad Mahrez and 18-year-old Samuel Edozie also strike as Pep Guardiola's side enjoy ideal preparation in final pre-season friendly before Community Shield against Leicester

Harry Kane may still make it to Manchester City this summer but until he does the champions will be just fine with Ilkay Gundogan leading the line. The German played in the same false-nine role he thrived in last season in City's final pre-season game against Blackpool and scored twice in a rampant 4-1 win for Pep Guardiola's side.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Jack Grealish: Why Manchester City £100m signing is everything Pep Guardiola wants in a player

One morning at Saebener Strasse during Pep Guardiola’s time at Bayern Munich, he was deep in conversation with Juanma Lillo, his long-time mentor, former manager at Dorados and now one of his assistants at Manchester City. Together, they were discussing what they try to spot when watching potential new signings.“Whenever we go to see a player I always look for what I see as a vital characteristic: that he’s not intimidated by his opponents,” Lillo said, as recounted by journalist Marti Perarnau in Pep Guardiola: The Evolution. To Lillo, that meant having the courage to receive, retain and use the...

