Pep Guardiola Reveals Jack Grealish's Availability For Man City's Community Shield Fixture

The Premier League champions will indeed make the trip down to West London with brand new signing Jack Grealish in the squad.

The former Aston Villa star brings with him a hefty £100 million price tag, and high expectations.

As Manchester City are only 24 hours away from kicking off their domestic campaign in English football’s curtain raiser, speculation about Grealish’s role in the game has begun.

And while the England international was only announced as a Manchester City player on Thursday, Blues fans will be delighted by the news that Grealish could make his debut at Wembley.

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Jack Grealish will be on the bench for Saturday’s clash with Leicester City, with the midfielder not yet fit enough to start.

Grealish joins a long list of Manchester City players who are not yet ready to play 90 minutes on the back of a busy summer of international football.

Pep Guardiola, "He’s not ready to start [tomorrow] at all. He was one week training alone but he’ll travel with us tomorrow to settle in the team and with meetings. He’ll be on the bench. After, we will see what happens but in the beginning? No way."

Where Grealish could play is another conversation, with Guardiola clearly stating his new signing's versatility.

“He can play up front of course, mainly in the left side area but can play as a winger, as an attacking midfielder, as a striker. Many positions with his quality,” Guardiola said in his press conference ahead of the match.

All in all, despite just signing for the club, Manchester City fans should not have to wait long to see their new record breaking signing in action.

