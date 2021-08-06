Cancel
Public Health

Cases Of RSV On The Rise

By Samantha Gilstrap
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new warning for parents tonight…health care workers say cases of RSV are on the rise. As life is getting back to normal more cases of respiratory syncytial virus are popping up. Health officials say children under 3-years-old are more likely to develop serious symptoms including difficulty breathing and dehydration.

#Rsv#Dehydration#Rsv
