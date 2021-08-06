Fauquier Health limits visitors as COVID cases rise
"As we continue to evaluate the situation of COVID-19, and the confirmed number of cases that are on the rise in our communities, Fauquier Health has decided to move back to a more limited-visitation policy. It is our priority first and foremost to ensure the protection and safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors," Fauquier Health Director of Marketing & Public Relations Sarah Cubbage said in a statement Friday afternoon.www.rappnews.com
Comments / 0