Fauquier County, VA

Fauquier Health limits visitors as COVID cases rise

By Staff-Contributed
Rappahannock News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"As we continue to evaluate the situation of COVID-19, and the confirmed number of cases that are on the rise in our communities, Fauquier Health has decided to move back to a more limited-visitation policy. It is our priority first and foremost to ensure the protection and safety of our patients, employees, providers, volunteers and visitors," Fauquier Health Director of Marketing & Public Relations Sarah Cubbage said in a statement Friday afternoon.

